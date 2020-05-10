Man charged in fight with cops at South Loop storage center

article

A man has been charged in connection with a fight that injured seven Chicago police officers Saturday at a storage facility in the South Loop.

Nathan Arrington, 57, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one felony count of resisting or obstructing an officer, according to Chicago police.

He also faces one misdemeanor charge each of simple assault and criminal trespass to land, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 11 a.m. for reports of a disturbance in the lobby of the storage center in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

Arrington refused to leave the property when asked by the manager and “later threatened to harm him after stating his displeasure with their company policy,” police said.

He again refused to leave when the officers arrived and an altercation ensued, during which seven officers were injured before Arrington was taken into custody about noon, according to police.

Six officers were treated on the scene for minor injuries, police said. A seventh officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with injuries to his shoulder and knee.

Arrington, who lives in Hyde Park, is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Sunday, police said.