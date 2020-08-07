Man charged in Humboldt Park triple shooting that wounded 75-year-old

article

A West Garfield Park man is charged with breaking into a Humboldt Park home Wednesday and shooting three people, one of them 75 years old.

Joseph Johnson, 28, allegedly walked into the home about 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of North St. Louis Avenue and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Three men, ages 75, 35 and 28, were hospitalized in good-to-fair condition with gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers arrested Johnson about two hours later in the same block the shooting happened, police said.

He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing later Friday on charges of home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.