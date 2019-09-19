Man charged in Lincoln Park stabbing of DePaul graduate

article

A man has been charged in the July stabbing of a DePaul University graduate near the school’s Lincoln Park campus.

Adam Bramwell, 32, faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a cutting instrument in connection to the July 18 attack that left a woman critically injured, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielimi.

Bramwell is expected to appear in court Friday.

He was transferred into Chicago police custody on Tuesday after he was arrested outside Houston, Texas last month on a carjacking warrant, according to Chicago police. He was being held in Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition.

For more than a month, police had considered Bramwell a person of interest in the July 18 slashing near DePaul.

In the attack, a 22-year-old woman suffered cuts to her face and neck while fighting off the attacker, police said at the time. She was found in the 2300 block of North Halsted Street in critical condition. Police believe the attack was sexually motivated.

In another attack, Bramwell allegedly carjacked a 56-year-old woman parking in a garage on July 13 in the 1800 block of North Fremont, police said. He allegedly held a knife while he ordered her out of the vehicle, police said. The two began struggling, and the woman was eventually removed from the vehicle. The woman suffered minor injures and declined medical treatment.