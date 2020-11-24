Man charged in West Side murder

article

A DeKalb man faces a murder charge in connection to an August shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Justin Garmon was arrested Monday in DeKalb after being identified as the gunman in an Aug. 25 shooting in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.

Garmon, 31, pulled up in an SUV in an alley around 5 p.m. and allegedly shot Darry Judon Toney, authorities said. Toney, 30, was shot multiple times to his chest and abdomen, and died later at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

He was the second person to be shot and killed in that Austin block in less than a week.

Garmon is expected to appear in Cook County court later Tuesday.