Man charged with attempted robbery of off-duty cop in South Loop

A man has been charged with trying to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer Thursday in the South Loop.

Isaias Saucedo-Ugalde, 21, is charged with a felony count of attempted aggravated robbery indicating he had a firearm, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The officer was about to get into his vehicle about 7 p.m. in a parking garage in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue when Saucedo-Ugalde tapped him on the shoulder and demanded his keys, police said. Saucedo-Ugalde kept a hand in his sweater and implied he had a gun.

The off-duty officer was able to subdue and detain Saucedo-Ugalde until other officers arrived and arrested him, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

No injuries were reported and no weapon was recovered, according to police.