Man charged with expressway shooting in Tinley Park

A 25-year-old man is accused of firing a gun at another vehicle on an expressway in Tinley Park.

Demetrius Todd, of Richton Park, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Illinois State Police said.

Todd allegedly shot at another vehicle about 10:18 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 80 at Central Avenue, state police said.

Demetrius Todd, 25. (Illinois State Police)

The driver and passenger of the victim vehicle did not sustain any injuries, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

Todd fled the scene but was arrested two days later and held on $50,000 bond, state police said.