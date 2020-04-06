Man charged with fatal stabbing of 56-year-old man at Brighton Park business
article
CHICAGO - A Garfield Ridge man was charged with stabbing a 56-year-old man to death Saturday at a business in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
Moises Morales, 26, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.
Morales was arrested hours after he allegedly stabbed Christ Douvlis multiple times inside a business in the 4400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.
He is due in bond court Monday.