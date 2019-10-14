Man charged with five counts of murder in Dunning apartment shooting

article

Murder charges have been filed against a 66-year-old man who allegedly killed five people in a shooting rampage at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

Krysztof Marek is charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he was identified as the shooter in Saturday shooting in the 6700 block of West Irving Park, Chicago police announced early Monday.

Marek, who lives in the same block, is due for a bail hearing later on Monday, police said.

Police have not provided information about a motive in the shooting, which began about 5:30 p.m. when Marek allegedly went to his next-door neighbor’s unit and fatally shot a family of three men and one woman as they ate dinner, police have said.

Five people were shot and killed on the Northwest Side, allegedly by a neighbor.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified one of the four victims killed Saturday as Tsvetanka Kostadinova. The identities of the other three also shot in that unit have not been released.

Marek then allegedly went to the building’s third floor, where he fatally shot 53-year-old Jolanta Topolska, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died Sunday morning.

All of the victims appeared to be adults and knew the shooter, police said.