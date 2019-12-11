Man charged with murder in Little Village shooting that left nurse dead

article

A man was charged Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a nurse who was headed home from work last month in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Armando Lopez, 19, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Frank Aguilar, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Wednesday.

The Little Village community “stepped up in a big way” to secure the charges, Guglielmi said.

Additional details will be released at a news conference at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at CPD headquarters, Guglielmi said.

About 11:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Aguilar was walking in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street when someone fired shots from a gray SUV, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was hit in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

Aguilar was headed home from a Misericordia nursing home when he was shot, according to a fundraising page made by his sister, Chary Alcazar.

Advertisement

Lopez was arrested Nov. 15 after leading police on a vehicle chase that started in Little Village and ended in a crash in Chatham.

He was charged with aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude police and driving on a revoked license but not in connection with the homicide at the time, police said.

Lopez is due in court Thursday, Guglielmi said.