Man charged with murder in Near North Side hit-and-run

article

A 25-year-old man is facing felony murder charges in connection with a hit-and-run Monday that killed one woman and injured another on the Near North Side.

Edgar Roman, of Albany Park, is charged with felony first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury or death and false reporting of an incident, Chicago police said.

Zoraleigh Ryan, of Chandler, Arizona, was one of two women about to cross the street about 10:30 p.m. in the first block of East Hubbard Street when Roman allegedly hit her and another woman with a silver Ford Explorer SUV, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Ryan, 55, was dragged about half a block and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The second woman, 20, was treated for minor abrasions and released from a hospitalized, police said.

Officers nearby tried to stop Roman, but he sped off, police said. He was taken into custody about an hour later in the 4600 block of North Pulaski Road, after officers identified him as the man who was driving the Explorer.

Roman is due in bond court Wednesday.