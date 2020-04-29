Man charged with pointing gun at Chicago cops in Fernwood

article

A 47-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly pointing a gun at Chicago police officers Monday evening in Fernwood on the South Side.

Raymond Winston, of Fernwood, was charged with five felony counts each of aggravated assault and use of a firearm against a peace officer, as well as one count each of being an armed habitual criminal and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, Chicago police said.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the first block of West 99th Street were speaking with witnesses when Winston allegedly started “yelling obscenities,” flashing a handgun and walking towards them, Chicago police said. He then pointed a gun at the officers, at which point an officer fired shots which did not strike him.

Winston tried to flee but was taken into custody after a short foot chase, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Winston is due in bond court Wednesday.