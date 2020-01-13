Man charged with shooting at police in Park Manor

article

A man has been charged with shooting at police officers early Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side.

Donald Simpson, 44, allegedly shot at officers from a sidewalk while the officers were conducting a traffic stop about 12:27 a.m. in the 100 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.

No one was hurt, and the officers didn’t return fire, police said. Simpson was arrested after a short chase.

He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, two felony counts of aggravated assault and a count of being an armed habitual criminal, police said.

He is due for a bail hearing Monday afternoon.