Man charged with stabbing grandparents in their northwest Indiana home

A Dyer man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his grandparents Tuesday at their home in northwest Indiana.

Nicholas Powers, 22, is charged with two counts of attempted murder “and several other charges,” according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

His grandmother called 911 about 10:30 p.m. to report that Powers was allegedly stabbing her and her husband at their home in the 8500 block of Towle Street in Dyer, the sheriff’s office said.

The grandmother, 73, “is hospitalized in serious condition and will need surgery to repair an extensive wound to one of her arms,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The 70-year-old grandfather remains in critical condition at a hospital, Martinez said.