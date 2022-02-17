Expand / Collapse search
Man charged with stalking Lightfoot after allegedly firing weapon while being trailed by cops

By STMW
Published 
Lori Lightfoot
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man accused of stalking Mayor Lori Lightfoot was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing a weapon as police trailed him just over a mile from the mayor’s home.

Joseph Igartua, 37, was charged with three felony counts of stalking and another for reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

On Sunday, Igartua tried to deliver a "rambling" letter to Lightfoot’s Logan Square home, according to a police source. The mayor’s security detail stopped him and found he had a gun, although he was set free because officers believed he had a valid concealed carry license.

Still, the source said officers had concerns about Igartua’s mental state and took note of his car, which was later seen circling Lightfoot’s block.

About 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers conducting surveillance on Igartua saw him pull into an alley in the 2500 block of North Tripp Avenue, according to a police report.

Joesph Igartua, 37 | Chicago Police

The officers then heard five gunshots that were also picked up by ShotSpotter, the report states. There were no other vehicles or people in the area.

Igartua, who was accompanied by a dog, then drove out of the alley, according to the report. He was arrested at a nearby gas station. A Glock 19 was recovered.

Three shell casings were found in the alley and two more were found in Igartua’s car, the report said. A background check revealed his concealed carry license was suspended and his firearm owner’s identification card was revoked.

Igartua has been arrested three times since 2005 for minor offenses such as reckless conduct and marijuana possession, Cook County court records show. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to a pot possession charge and was placed on court supervision for a year.

He’s expected in bond court Thursday afternoon.