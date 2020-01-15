Man critically injured after fall from 7th floor at Water Tower Place: police

A man is in critical condition after falling from several floors Wednesday at Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile.

He fell from the 7th floor at the mall, 835 N. Michigan Ave., according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

A police source said he may have jumped in an apparent suicide attempt.

The man, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

In November 2019, a 65-year-old woman died at the shopping center after jumping from the seventh floor. Her death was ruled a suicide.