Man crushed to death by airplane equipment at O'Hare Airport

article

A 35-year-old Des Plaines man died after being crushed by airplane equipment Sunday afternoon at O’Hare International Airport.

Jijo George died of multiple injuries after being crushed by an “aircraft drivable pushback apparatus” at hanger 764, according to autopsy results released Monday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Chicago police said they were called about 2 p.m. to the airport for a man unresponsive under the vehicle.

George was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he died at 3:50 p.m., authorities said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.