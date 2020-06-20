Man dead in Bronzeville hit-and-run

article

A 54-year-old man was struck and killed by a car Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was on the street about 10:56 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a silver sedan hit him, Chicago police said.

The car, possibly a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with damage to its passenger-side door, continued northbound and was last seen heading west on 37th Street from Vincennes Avenue, police said.

The man suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

Police released a surveillance photo of the car and are asking anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.