Man dies after being shot by girlfriend in Naperville

A woman is expected to face a murder charge after allegedly shooting her boyfriend to death last week in unincorporated Naperville.

Rosa Lagrone allegedly shot Darnell Manns during a domestic argument Nov. 6 at her home in an unincorporated area of DuPage County, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Manns, 27, was hospitalized with a bullet lodged in his spine, the sheriff’s office said. But he died about 7 p.m. Monday, according to DuPage County coroner Richard Jorgensen.

Lagrone, 34, was arrested after the shooting and charged with attempted murder, but the charge is expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder before her arraignment on Dec. 7, DuPage County state’s attorney’s office spokesman Paul Darrah said.

Judge Paul Marchese set her bail at $1.5 million during a hearing Sunday, authorities said.