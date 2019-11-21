Man dies after being stopped by security for shoplifting at Lake View store: police

article

A man died after being confronted by security for shoplifting Wednesday at a Jewel-Osco store in Lake View on the North Side, according to police.

Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. to reports of a theft at a business in the 3500 block of North Broadway and found a 55-year-old man who was unresponsive, Chicago police said.

An employee of a nearby restaurant said police were stationed in the parking lot of Jewel-Osco on that block.

Police said security at the store had tried to detain the man for shoplifting.

The officers performed CPR on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

No one is currently in custody, police said. Area North detectives are conducting a death investigation.