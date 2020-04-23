Expand / Collapse search

Man dies in Fernwood blaze; firefighter hurt after falling through floor

Published 
Fernwood
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man is died and firefighter injured following a fire Thursday morning in Fernwood on the South Side, authorities say.

Fire crews responded to a burning home in the 400 block of 104th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

A firefighter who fell through a floor was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Chicago police are on scene investing the death, the department said.