Man dies in Fernwood blaze; firefighter hurt after falling through floor
CHICAGO - A man is died and firefighter injured following a fire Thursday morning in Fernwood on the South Side, authorities say.
Fire crews responded to a burning home in the 400 block of 104th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.
A firefighter who fell through a floor was taken to a hospital in good condition.
Chicago police are on scene investing the death, the department said.