Man dies in fiery Carol Stream crash: police

A man is dead and another seriously hurt after a car crashed into the rear of a semitrailer Friday morning in Carol Stream.

The crash happened about 6:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes of North Avenue just west of Bennet Drive, Carol Stream police said in a statement.

A Carol Stream police officer witnessed the crash, and used a fire extinguisher to put out a fire caused by the impact, police said.

One man in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second man was taken to Central DuPage Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semitrailer was uninjured.

The DuPage County coroner has not released details about the fatality.

An investigation is ongoing.