Man dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound outside 9th District station: police

A man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the 9th District CPD station Monday in Bridgeport, police said.

The 49-year-old was in his vehicle near the station’s parking lot in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street when he pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area One detectives are investigating.