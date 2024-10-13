Man exchanges gunfire with attempted robber in West Town

A 24-year-old man exchanged gunfire with a man who tried to rob him early Sunday morning in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

Police said the incident occurred around 1:41 a.m. in the 200 block of North Morgan Street. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when a man exited a Ford SUV and demanded his belongings at gunpoint.

The victim pulled a gun and fired several shots in the direction of the suspect. The offender fled on foot, and no arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident, and there is no additional information available at this time.