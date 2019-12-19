Man fatally shot in Harvey home invasion

A man was shot to death Wednesday in south suburban Harvey, in what police believe may have been a home invasion.

Antwan Hawthorne, 33, was shot multiple times about 9 p.m. at his apartment in the 14600 block of Loomis Avenue, Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead less than half an hour later.

Preliminary details from the scene have led detectives to believe the shooting was the result of a home invasion, Winters said.

Further information was not immediately available.