Man fatally shot near St. Sabina Church hours after MLK peace march

A 23-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday outside St. Sabina Church in Gresham, just hours after the church hosted a peace march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

The man was shot in the chest and abdomen about 11:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 78th Place, and ran to a nearby car and told the driver he was being shot at, Chicago police said.

He sat in the passenger’s seat and was driven to Racine Street, where police found him unconscious in the car, police said. Paramedics rushed him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Earlier Wednesday evening, St. Sabina Church hosted their annual silent march for peace on Dr. King’s birthday to remember those who have lost their lives to gun violence in the city.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, senior pastor at St. Sabina and a longtime peace advocate in Chicago, could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the man’s name.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.