Man fatally shot near St. Sabina Church in Gresham hours after peace march

A man was shot to death Wednesday outside St. Sabina Church in Gresham on the South Side, just hours after the church hosted a peace march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

About 11:35 p.m., the man, 23, was outside in the 1200 block of West 78th Place when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.

The man was able to flag down a vehicle which drove him to Racine Street, where he was picked up by emergency personnel, police said. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier Wednesday evening, St. Sabina Church hosted their annual silent march for peace on Dr. King’s birthday to remember those who have lost their lives to gun violence in the city.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, senior pastor at St. Sabina and a longtime peace advocate in Chicago, could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the man’s death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.