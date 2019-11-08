Man fatally stabbed girlfriend after thinking she was with another man, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man stabbed his girlfriend to death with a kitchen knife Tuesday in Belmont Central because he thought she had been unfaithful.

Oscar Sauceda Villalobos, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Flor Navarrete-Soto, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

In a bail hearing Friday, prosecutors said the two had been in a long-term relationship, and he admitted to police that he was angry with his girlfriend because he thought she was with another man.

A judge ordered Villalobos ordered held without bail.

About 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers found Navarrete-Soto lying on a bedroom floor with stab wounds to her neck in the 2400 block of North Marmora Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

When police arrived, they found Villalobos heading down the stairs covered in blood, prosecutors said. Officers recovered a bloody knife and several handwritten, blood-stained notes, including one that mentioned infidelity, prosecutors said.

Navarrete-Soto was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Villalobos was arrested at the scene, and treated at Illinois Masonic Medical Center for self-inflicted lacerations to his wrist and neck, police said.

Advertisement

He is due in court again Nov. 15.