Man fatally stabs relative in Park City within day of being released from jail

A man released from Lake County Jail on Monday allegedly traveled to north suburban Park City and fatally stabbed a woman he was related to within a day of his release, prosecutors say.

Jeffery Michael Thrall, 60, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the murder of his 68-year-old relative, according to Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

About 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police found her unresponsive and bleeding on the floor of her home in the 3100 block of 7th Street, Covelli said. She had been stabbed, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County coroner’s office has not released her identity.

Investigators noticed her vehicle was missing, and tracked it to a service station near Green Bay Road and Sunset Avenue in Waukegan, Covelli said. Thrall, who matched the description of a person of interest, was inside the vehicle and arrested.

He was released from prison Monday afternoon after serving nearly a year for a previous charge, Covelli said. Spokesmen for the sheriff’s office and state’s attorney’s office could not immediately provide details about the previous charge.

A judge in Lake County ordered Thrall held on a $5 million bail. He is due in court again Dec. 19.