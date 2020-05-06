Man found critically wounded on Red Line tracks at 47th Street

A man was found with critical injuries Wednesday on the Red Line tracks at the 47th Street station in Fuller Park.

The man was found lying on the tracks about 12:40 a.m. at the 47th Street station, 220 W. 47th St., Chicago police said.

He had several cuts and broken bones and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police said it was not clear if the man had been struck by a train.