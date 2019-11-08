Man found dead in alley with neck slashed in Englewood, police say

A man was found dead with a cut on his neck on Friday in Englewood on the South Side, according to police.

A witness found the man, about 50 years old, unresponsive in an alley with a laceration to his neck, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a man down about 1 p.m. and found him in the 1500 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.