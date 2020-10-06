Man found dead in Calumet Heights blaze did not die from fire: authorities

article

A man found dead in a fire Tuesday morning in Calumet Heights appeared to die from other causes, police and fire officials said.

Someone found the man unresponsive in the bedroom just before a fire erupted there about 7:39 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 93rd Street, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Karie James.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to fire department spokesman Larry Langford.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the 48-year-old man died, or how the subsequent fire — which was contained to the bedroom — began, James said.

Police and fire officials said he appeared to die by other means.

“We cannot conclude that fire was the cause of death,” Langford said.

Advertisement

The victim was burned, but “indications on the scene … would give credence that he was already dead,” Langford said.

Firefighters who responded to the blaze found the victim’s brother on the front porch, Langford said. He allegedly said his brother was still inside.

Police are conducting a death investigation and are awaiting autopsy results, James said.

No one is in custody or being questioned by police, she said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office scheduled an autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death.