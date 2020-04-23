Man found dead in Fernwood blaze; firefighter hurt after falling through floor

Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire Thursday morning in Fernwood, where a man was found dead and a firefighter was injured trying to save him, authorities said.

Fire crews responded about 5:45 a.m. to a burning home in the 400 block of West 104th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The 68-year-old man found dead on the second floor, where the fire began, according to CFD spokesman Larry Langford.

A firefighter who fell through a floor was taken to Christ Medical Center for evaluation, according to Chicago police.

“The floor was compromised and he appears to be OK,” according to Langford, who said the firefighter has “bumps and bruises.”

The fire began on the second floor, but investigators have not determined its cause, Langford said.

Arson investigators have been called to the scene, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not ruled on a cause and manner of death.