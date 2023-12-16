Cause of death released for man found dead in trunk of burning car

The medical examiner has released the cause of death for a man who was found dead in the trunk of a burning car not far from Guaranteed Rate Field in Bridgeport.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was shot in the neck and chest, according to the ME. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities located his body just after 2 a.m. Friday in the trunk of a burning car in an alley in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but during the investigation, located the man's body in the vehicle's trunk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At last check, no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

Area One detectives are still investigating. Anyone who has more information on the case is urged to contact police.