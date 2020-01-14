Man found dead inside home on fire in Wrightwood

A 77-year-old man was found dead Tuesday inside a home that was on fire in Wrightwood on the Southwest Side

About 2:55 a.m., fire crews responded to calls of a home on fire in the 3000 block of West 85th Street, and found a 77-year-old man inside deceased, Chicago police said.

The fire was struck out about 4 a.m., Chicago fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not commented on his death.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, police said.