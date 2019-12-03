Man found dead under Kennedy Expressway in Bucktown

article

A man was found dead in a tent Tuesday under the Kennedy Expressway in Bucktown on the North Side.

The man was found in a tent about 1:10 a.m. under the overpass in the 1700 block of West Armitage Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details.

Police said there was no reason to suspect foul play at this time.

Area North detectives are investigating.