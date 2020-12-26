Man found fatally shot in Chatham: police

Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found fatally shot Friday night in Chatham on the South Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the man was found lying unresponsive on the side of the street in the 900 block of East 82nd Street, Chicago police said.

He had suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

Area Two detectives are investigating.