Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police

A man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds Monday morning on Chicago's West Side.

Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The victim was taken to Norwegian Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.