Man found slumped over steering wheel with infants in car in Woodlawn: police

A man was found slumped over a steering wheel with two babies in the car Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side in what appears to be a drug-related incident, police said.

The 56-year-old was found slumped over in a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South University Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

An infant boy and girl were also found in the car, police said. They were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for a checkup but did not appear to be injured.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been notified, police said.

A police source said the incident was drug-related.

The man was taken into custody, and charges are pending.