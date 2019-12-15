Man gropes, restrains girl on CTA Brown Line train: police

A 16-year-old girl was groped by a man and held against her will Saturday on a CTA Brown Line train.

The teen was on the southbound Brown Line platform at Belmont about 8:46 a.m. when a man approached her and asked for her phone number, Chicago police said. When she got on the train, she noticed him staring at her.

The man sat next to her, put his arm around her lower waist and touched her inappropriately, police said. He held her against her will, but she was able to escape with the help of another passenger. The suspect got off the train at the Quincy stop.

The man is described as 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, police said. He has a short Afro hairstyle and was wearing a small gray cap and a black jacket with the Champion logo on the front.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.