Man in custody after firing gun, barricading self in West Side apartment: police

A man is in custody after firing a gun Wednesday morning and barricading himself in an apartment in East Garfield Park.

Officers answered a call of a man with a gun about 8:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago police said.

The caller told police the man fired a shot at their vehicle, and then went inside an apartment, police said.

A SWAT team responded and arrested the man, police said. Additional details were not immediately available.