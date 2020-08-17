Man killed, 2 hurt in Little Village shooting: police

A man was shot to death and two others were wounded Monday in Little Village on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 12:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone in a black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

A 20-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and a 27-year-old man was struck in the leg, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.