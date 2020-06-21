Man killed, 7 hurt, including 4 children, in Dan Ryan crash

article

A 31-year-old Maywood man was killed and seven others, including three children, were injured in back to back vehicle crashes Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

About 12:30 a.m. a 2001 beige Infiniti QX4 carrying four passengers crashed and rolled over on I-94 near 47th Street, according to Illinois State police.

Three men stopped on the expressway and tried to help the driver and a passenger get out of the rolled over car and about 12:35 a.m., a passing 2017 blue Nissan Sentra driven by a 45-year-old woman, failed to slow down and struck them, state police said.

Curtis Deyante Hale Melton, 31, of Maywood, was stuck by the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The other two men, both 25, were struck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The four people from the original crash, a 34-year-old and woman, a 13-year-old boy, and two girls, 11 and 9, were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

All lanes were shut down for an investigation about 12:40 a.m., state police said. They reopened about 6:15 a.m.