Man killed in car crash in North Riverside

A 29-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash in west suburban North Riverside.

Eduardo Galvez was in the 2000 block of South Harlem Avenue when he was involved in a crash between a motorcycle and a car, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. It is not known if he was in the car or riding the motorcycle.

Galvez was pronounced dead about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Addison.

An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled his death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

North Riverside police were not available for comment Sunday afternoon.