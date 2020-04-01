Man killed in crash in Englewood: police

article

A man was killed in a vehicle crash Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4:50 a.m., officers received calls that CTA bus was involved in a crash with a vehicle in the 6900 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said. The male occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not commented on his death.

The driver of the bus was taken to Holy Cross hospital in good condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.