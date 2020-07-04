Man killed in drive-by in Englewood: police

article

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 7:15 a.m. he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the 6400 block of South Hoyne Avenue, when someone inside a dark-colored SUV began firing shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest, neck, right arm and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of his death.

Area One detectives are investigating.