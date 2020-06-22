Man killed in Lawndale shooting; suspect in custody: police

Detectives are questioning a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead Monday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 41-year-old was on the street at 4:26 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when someone shot him in the face, according to Chicago police. He died about an hour later at Stroger Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

A person of interest was taken into custody after people near the scene identified him as the possible shooter, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.