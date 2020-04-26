Man killed in Little Village hit-and-run

A man died after he was hit by an SUV Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The man, thought to be between 40 and 50 years old, was crossing the street about 8:35 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 31st Street when he was struck by a white SUV, Chicago police said.

The SUV drove off east on 31st Street, and the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.