Man killed in Near North Side hit-and-run: police

A 44-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday on the Near North Side.

He was crossing the street about 1:56 a.m. in the first block of East Ohio Street when a white Toyota SUV traveling eastbound hit him, Chicago police said.

The man, of an unknown age, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Toyota fled the scene, police said. No one is in custody, and Chicago police’s major accidents unit is investigating.