Man killed while trying to break up argument in Roseland

A 21-year-old man was shot and later died while trying to break up an argument Thursday in Roseland on the South Side.

A woman who was arguing with another man shot Berasheet Mitchell, 21, as he stepped in about 9:05 a.m. in the 200 block of East 107th Street, according to police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his police initially said his condition had stabilized. The Cook County medical examiner’s office, however, confirmed he died Friday morning.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as being Berasheet Mitchell of Roseland. An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled his death a homicide.