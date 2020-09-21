Man missing from Aurora

article

Police in west suburban Aurora are looking for a 19-year-old man who may be in danger.

Isaiah Smith was last seen about 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Red Hawk Ridge Drive, Aurora police said. He was wearing a blue do-rag, gray hoodie, black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

He is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. He has a condition that may put him in danger.

Smith was driving a gray 2008 Kia Optima sedan with an Illinois license plate “AH15216,” police said.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call police at 630-256-5525.